Dear editor,
The “Loving Lunches” committee thanks all those who supported the Community Lunch for Kids program this summer. During the five-week period when Columbus School District Summer School program was not in session, lunches were provided at Columbus United Methodist Church. The food service involved shopping for food, donating food, preparing and serving food, and clean-up.
Olivet UC Church, Columbus United Methodist Church, Faith Lutheran Church, Columbus Community Church, and First Presbyterian Church were each responsible for one week of providing the service. Wisconsin Academy volunteers assisted during the lunch operation. St Jerome’s Church provided sweet treats for the entire five weeks. On many of the days there were more 70 lunches served!
Salvation Army donated Roundy’s gift cards to purchase some of the food. Special thanks to Culver’s for providing free custard each week in August. The kids were thrilled with this special treat!
Loving Lunches is a 501-3c organization founded by ecumenical and community groups. Planning for next summer will begin in the spring, and the planning committee would welcome anyone interested to join us. Please contact the Columbus United Methodist Church at 623-3625.
Eileen Bennett
Loving Lunches Committee
Columbus
