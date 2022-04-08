Low bail doesn't deter drug dealers -- Peter Holzman

A recent story in the Portage Daily Register was about a a Wisconsin state trooper noticing a car in the ditch. After speaking with the driver, the trooper noted the aroma of marijuana.

In a search of the car, the trooper found two plastic bags containing over 70 grams of a substance later determined to be heroin. With an estimated value at $1,400 per gram, this amounts to about $100,000. If convicted, the driver could face 25 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.

This sounds like a big amount of prison time and a large fine. But there is more to the story.

The driver was able to post a bond of $300 to get out of custody. He is scheduled to be back in court in May for a pre-trial conference. Perhaps there is a logical explanation for this $300 get-out-of-jail joke. But it seems this type of low bail barely interrupted a possible heroin delivery.

The war on drugs is over in Columbia County and Wisconsin, and this suspect and his associates are the clear winners. I ask: Why make the effort to arrest anyone with illegal drugs if you're going to release them on a petty cash bond. Do we really expect the suspect will return in May?

Peter Holzman, Poynette