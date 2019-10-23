As we know, "behind every success is effort. Behind every effort is passion. Behind every passion is someone with the courage to try." We, on this continent, should never forget that men first crossed the Atlantic Ocean not to find soil for their ploughs, but to secure liberty for souls. The original Patriots paid a debt of service for ideals they believed in. This is how the nation began, and this is the only way it will endure. Freedom is not America's gift to the world. Freedom is the Almighty's gift to every man and woman who lives in this world. Make a difference in the world by being you.
You have free articles remaining.
Margaret Gewont, Wisconsin Dells
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)