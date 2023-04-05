Make school lunch free for all children

In 1946, President Harry Truman initiated the school lunch program, which came “in response to claims that many American men had been rejected for World War II military service because of diet-related problems,” according to government websites.

In 1966, President Johnson signed the Child Nutrition Act establishing the school breakfast program, remarking during signing that “good nutrition is essential to good learning.”

During the pandemic in 2020, Congress made school meals free for all children across the nation. That action had no class distinction because there were no waivers based on parents’ income. All children were equal. Gone were the days when students knew who qualified for reduced-price lunch. Gone was the embarrassment that stopped some who were too ashamed to take advantage of it.

If we truly want to promote good mental health and enhance students’ emotional well-being, then we need to provide free meals for all at schools. A hungry child cannot learn or function effectively.

Last June, U.S. Senate Republicans stopped universal free lunches for all, prompting the state of California to implement its own universal meals program. Why not do this in Wisconsin? Or did we instead already spend those tax dollars on the fraudulent election scam investigation from Michael Gableman and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester?

Susan Holmes, Baraboo

Closing campus is broken promise

The agreement between the University of Wisconsin System and Richland County states that the System will, through June 2042, provide adequate instructional and administrative staff to operate a campus.

The Richland County community has been supporting the campus for decades. Before there was student housing, people rented out rooms in their homes. Donors stepped up and built student housing. Local people hosted international students, welcoming extra family members who became part of our community. In a small, relatively poor area, clubs, organizations, businesses and individuals created a very strong scholarship program.

Very few places in Wisconsin need higher education as much as Richland County.

How much will be saved in the System budget by closing the UW-Platteville Richland campus? How much will be lost to Richland County and the region? What is lost economically and socially if would-be-first-generation college students from rural areas and small towns opt out of higher education altogether?

The people of Richland County have kept their promise to the UW System. By closing the Richland campus, the System has broken its promise to Richland County.

Dorothy Thompson, Richland Center

Legal abortion has devalued life

It’s interesting that the ones who are most adamant about more gun control are the same ones who see nothing wrong with having killed off 63 million unborn babies since the Roe v. Wade decision. And they are seeking to kill many more. They will not admit that they are partially responsible for the mass shootings and put all the blame on guns.

These people have made life very cheap by saying it is perfectly alright to have killed off 63 million individuals. Then they cannot figure out where people get the idea that if you don’t want someone, you just eliminate them.

These same people will not allow students to be told about eternal consequences of bad behavior because that may offend someone. They will be much more offended after reaching the wrong place in eternity.

Everyone under the age of 50 should be very thankful that their mothers did not abort them, and everyone over the age of 50 should be thankful that their grandchildren were allowed to live. And if you are glad for the chance to live, why are you against others having the same chance? Give the child up for adoption rather than killing it.

Carl Boyke, Beaver Dam

We must value children over guns

Kids over guns. Kids over guns.

I am so sick of politicians such U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbuelah, saying they can do nothing because they believe in the Second Amendment. OK, great, you have a belief: Guns are God.

I have a belief that children should be able to grow up. Let’s have a dialogue about how our values can meet in the middle. Your inability to have a discussion about how to responsibly restrict gun access is ridiculous. It is called critical thinking and debate.

We can ban access to automatic weapons, semi-automatic weapons and destructive ammunition. When you claim you cannot because of the Second Amendment, it proves you value guns over life. Children’s lives. Human lives.

If you cannot find a way to limit responsible gun ownership with the Second Amendment, amend the Constitution.

We have to value kids over guns (and money from the National Rifle Association).

If you can’t do your job, get out of the way and make room for politicians who can think critically, and get the job done by protecting our children and communities.

Katherine Winters, Beaver Dam

