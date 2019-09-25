September is National Recovery Month, which raises awareness and understanding of mental and substance use disorders and celebrates those who recover. One form of substance use disorder that’s often overlooked is tobacco addiction.
The burden of tobacco use disproportionately impacts people with behavioral health conditions. In fact, approximately 25% of adults in the United States have some form of mental illness or substance use disorder, and these adults consume almost 40% of all cigarettes smoked by adults.
Treating tobacco addiction at the same time as substance use disorders can lead to 25% greater success of recovery.
South Central Wisconsin Tobacco Free Coalition partners with University of Wisconsin Center for Tobacco Research and Intervention to provide resources to behavioral health providers interested in integrating tobacco cessation and nicotine replacement therapy in their practice. The coalition is hosting UW CTRI at their meeting from 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Roche A Cri Behavioral Heath, 302 W. Lake St., Friendship, for community members and providers to learn more.
South Central Wisconsin Tobacco Free encourages individuals who use tobacco to call the Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line at 1-800-QUIT NOW for free help with quitting tobacco.
Donna McGinley, Mauston
