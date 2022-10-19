 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Mandela Barnes is positive candidate in race -- Toby Grabs

I have seen a ridiculous number of political campaign commercials, and one thing that stands out to me is how completely inadequate U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, is to represent us in the Senate.

I have not seen a single political commercial by Johnson that has anything to say about his accomplishments or qualifications to continue to be our senator. Instead, every commercial is a fear commercial about his opponent, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Johnson doesn't have a positive thing to say about his own candidacy. I am very wary about a candidate who has been our senator for 12 years and yet must resort to scary falsehoods about his opponent to try to get my vote. Even Johnson knows he has no appeal for the average voter.

I’ll be voting for a positive, truthful future -- I’ll be voting for Barnes.

Toby Grabs, Sauk City

