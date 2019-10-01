On Sept. 23, the American Red Cross held a blood drive at the Fox Lake American Legion Post 521.
Thank you to the donors who took time out of their busy schedules to stop in and donate blood. We would like to thank the American Red Cross staff, Legion members, Auxiliary ladies and members of our community who assisted in making the blood drive a success. A special thank you to Culver's and Kwik Trip for their donation of food.
Barb Rechek, blood drive coordinator, Fox Lake
