The Baraboo Public Library held its 13th annual Teen Lock-in Movie Fest on Tuesday and Wednesday. During the nearly 16 hours of movies about aliens and space travel, 43 teens watched the big screen, talked and snacked. Movie selections were inspired by the Summer Reading Program theme of A Universe of Stories.
We would like to thank the wonderful donors who generously provided food for this fun annual event. KFC of Baraboo provided chicken tenders and root beer floats, Pierce’s Express Market of Baraboo donated refreshments, AMC Desert Star Theater donated popcorn, and The Friends of the Library provided baked goods for the event.
We also wish to thank volunteer Dillen Greenwood, who assisted staff members with the event.
Penny Johnson, teen specialist and staff, Baraboo Public Library, Baraboo
