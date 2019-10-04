The Neighborly Free Clothing Store would like to thank several local organizations for their recent donations.
The Baraboo Rotary Club provided us with the funds to purchase a new rack system for our sock and undies program. This is a true space and time saver.
Maurices of Baraboo donated jeans traded in by customers during a promotion held earlier this year. These are very welcomed by our guests.
Festival Foods provides shopping bags for our guests, which makes for a great experience.
Thank you for your continued support. It is much appreciated by all.
The Neighborly is located at the First United Methodist Church of Baraboo and is open from 1-2:30 p.m. Monday and 5-6 p.m. Tuesday. All are welcome.
Jim Hovde, Neighborly Free Clothing Store, Baraboo
