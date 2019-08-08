On behalf of myself and the entire board of directors of the Portage Rod and Gun Club, we would like to thank everyone who came out Saturday to enjoy a great day of shooting on the range.
I'd like to personally thank everyone who donated prizes for this event, including Corner Pocket of Portage, Home Depot in Lake Delton, Weaver's Auto Parts of Portage, Recob's Target Shop of Sauk Prairie, Cabela's of Sun Prairie, The Woodshop in Fox lake, Jeana Welter of Portage, Walmart in Portage, Riley's Bar and Grill of Portage, and last but not least all of the members of the board who both donated time, money and assistance to make the first of hopefully an annual event a huge success. Thanks once again to all that came out.
Steve Strand, Randolph
