On behalf of the Baraboo football team and coaches and the Baraboo Quarterback Club board members and parents, I want to thank the greater Baraboo community and businesses for supporting our football discount card fundraising drive.
Our local Baraboo businesses have been incredibly generous about supporting this effort, as well as the many other different sport and school activity fundraising events that take place year round. Most of our football players are multi-sport student athletes, as well as members of music groups and other school activities. The funds raised by selling the cards open opportunities and eliminate barriers for all students to participate equally, which gives everyone a place to belong, builds positive relationships, supports personal character development and improves a student's overall school experience.
We look forward to seeing you in the stands on Friday nights this fall, starting Aug. 23, and continuing throughout the year into other sports and activities. Join us in cheering on our Baraboo Thunderbirds.
Thanks again, and always onward.
Mark Mueller, president, Baraboo Quarterback Club, Baraboo
