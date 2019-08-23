On behalf of the Baraboo Kiwanis Club and Sauk County Crime Stoppers, I wish to thank the local businesses, community members and golfers who supported our golf outing at beautiful Baraboo Country Club.
A great day was had by all thanks to the support of the Baraboo Kiwanis corporate and golf sponsors, and the many businesses throughout Sauk County that donated raffle and silent auction items and signed on as hole sponsors. The event is named in memory of Walt Smith, who was an integral part of both of these organizations, and a proud community supporter in many ways.
All money raised from the event stays in Sauk County and supports the Kiwanis Club Baraboo River Walk Project as well as scholarships and the local kids’ organizations that Kiwanis continues to support. It also raises funds for rewarding anonymous tipsters for helping solve crimes in Sauk County via Crime Stoppers.
We couldn’t continue to do the good things we do in this community without the help of all. Thank you.
Deb Bauer, president, Baraboo Kiwanis Club; board member, Sauk County Crime Stoppers; Baraboo
