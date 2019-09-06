The Baraboo Public Library extends thanks to the people who donated their time and expertise to help make this summer’s family programs fun and educational.
Karalee and Tyler Leatherberry of Leatherberry Acres; Wisconsin Holstein Association; Rick Markley of Aspect Multimedia; Tatsiana O’Neill of the It’s All About You yoga studio; Susan Johansen, naturalist at Devil’s Lake State Park; Jeff Vogtschaller; Clare Bar; Annie Calkins; Julie Westegaard; Mike and Amber Hubbs of the Wisconsin Association of Model Rocket Space Pioneers Model Rocket Club; fire chief Kevin Stieve and assistant fire chief Mark Willer; police chief Mark Schauf; Baraboo mayor Mike Palm; and Greg DeSanto of the International Clown Hall of Fame.
These folks supported and enhanced our summer literacy efforts.
Carey Kipp, youth services librarian, Baraboo Public Library, Baraboo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)