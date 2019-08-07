The Fox Lake Fire Department thanks the following for trophy/plaque sponsorship for the 2019 car show held July 27.
Hometown Glass & Improvement, David Geschke of Edward Jones, Fox View Dairy, A-1 Tri-County Vacuum & Sewing, Streich Motors, Fox Lake Golf Club, Lidtke Motors, Holliday Food & Sport, The Boat House Pub and Eatery, Manning’s Tree Service, Nehls Realty/Fish Tales Bait & Liquor, Hoekstra’s Market & Greenhouse, American Legion Post 521, J. Meyer Construction, Schmidt’s Pumping, Waupun Equipment Company, Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home, Sam’s Automotive, Badger Pest Control, Family Roots Tree Cutters, Quade Real Estate, Banes Auto Sales & Service, Fox Lake Electric, Fred’s Service Center, Grande Cheese, Southern Drawl Cabin Rental, Rennhack Construction, Cruzin Classics, Christopher Brooks Dental, Schaumburg, Chuck Bille-Mac Tool Distributor, Hogz & Honeez, Waupun Truck-N-Show, ERGO Bank, G.O. Loop, Electronic Components$ Service, Riverstone Machining, Sam’s Well Drilling, Marci’s on Main, Smedema Trucking, Kelly’s Bar, Blue Ribbon Tank, Gully’s Digging Service, Brandon Meats & Sausage, The Chalet, David and Joan Siewert, Mullins Drive-In, Weaver Auto Parts, JEN-TER Wire & Element, Fox Manufacturing, Rennert’s Fire Equipment Service, Krieser Construction, Kristine A Moodie Agency, Fox Lake Chamber of Commerce, city of Fox Lake, Kwik Trip, Warmka Holsteins and Sweet Memories.
Aaron Paul, Fire Chief, Fox Lake and Dan Neuman, Car Show chairman
