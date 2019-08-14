Thank you for all of the generous people and businesses who supported our first Central Wisconsin Cheer Camp. We had more than 250 high school and college cheerleaders attend and we couldn't have done it without all of you.
The 2019 sponsors/donors are The Corner Pocket, The Tire Shop & Service Center, Damon Insurance Services, Turning Point Realty, Arbor Green, Century 21 Affiliated, Fairway Independent Mortgage Company, Grande Cheese, Pizza Hut, Walmart, It’s Poppin', Dunkin' Donuts, Lewiston Farmstead Meats, Festival Foods, Culver’s, West 134 Salon, Gumz Farms, Papa Don and Grandma Brenda Wizinski, Land & Title Central Wisconsin, Tammy and Kyle Williams, Kari Tracey Agency and the Big Chicken.
Thank you cheer for moms, grandmas, dads and brothers who also helped. We are truly blessed at how much wonderful community and family support the Portage High School Cheer Teams receive. Go Warriors.
Carrianne Engelhart, Portage
