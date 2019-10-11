On behalf of Portage High School, we would like to extend a sincere thank you to the following groups for their support of our “We’ve Got Game” Homecoming festivities that took place from Sept. 30-Oct. 5.
Thank you to Portage Ford, Big O’s Trailers, the Portage Fire and Police Departments, Freedom Carpeting, Portage Community Schools staff, Portage Community Schools maintenance team under the direction of Steve Geike, the Portage High School custodial staff, the Portage Community Schools Athletic Department, the Portage High School marching band, and finally the Portage High School FBLA and Student Council.
We are grateful for the continued community and school support and look forward to another memorable Homecoming in 2020.
Elizabeth Hansen and Sarah Pulliam, Portage High School Homecoming advisers, Portage
