The Tower Lanes Classic Car Show would like to thank all the drivers/owners that displayed their prized vehicles at the TLC car shows held this summer at Tower Lanes. We also extend a “thank you” to the many spectators that stopped to admire, reminisce and share visions with the car owners. There were five car shows held starting in June and ending in August.
Also, we would like to recognize and thank all the people and area businesses that donated the door prizes awarded each evening, including Bayside Supper Club, Benvenuto’s, Boy Blue Dairy Treat Store, Chippy’s, Countryside Ford, Cousins, Culver’s, Hogz & Honeez Bar & Grill, Holliday Food & Sport, Jimmy John’s, Napa Auto Parts, McKinstry’s Furnishings, O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, Papa Murphy’s Pizza, Park Avenue Café, Park Plaza Pizza, Ponderosa, Subway, Super Lube-Wonder Wash and Tower Lanes.
You have free articles remaining.
If you didn’t make it out this year, we hope to see you and your vehicle next summer.
Dave Schuster, Tower Lanes Classic Car Shows, Beaver Dam
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)