Sen. Howard Marklein surpasses himself in hypocrisy and partisanship in his latest column about Gov. Tony Evers’ budget vetoes. He whines about a veto that allows the Department of Transportation to allocate funds for roads, rather than allowing the partisan legislators to earmark projects in attempts to buy votes for the next election. He then admits that the DOT will use most of the funds in a manner very similar to the Legislature’s budget.
Another veto Marklein cries about is the reallocation of $15 million in funds from a mental health crisis center in northern Wisconsin. If Sen. Marklein was truly concerned about mental health, he would have voted to expand Medicaid, increasing funding for mental health in Richland County alone by $16,000. Not to mention the $1.1 billion we could have received with Medicaid expansion.
Hypocritically, he whines that other vetoes seem “to be aimed at personal, political retaliation.” This from the person who voted unashamedly for lame duck bills in November to retaliate for all the losses the Republicans suffered, especially the governorship.
Those bills had no purpose other than to take power away from those officials elected by a majority of Wisconsin citizens. Retaliation? Ya think?
Barbara Voyce, Lone Rock
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)