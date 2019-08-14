With the start of a new school year comes an incredible amount of excitement. That is exactly how I feel as we inch closer to the Sept. 3. Now imagine how a new teacher feels as the “big day” approaches. I still remember being nervous and anxious prior to my first day of teaching. We can probably all relate to those emotions as we began our careers.
In an effort to help ease our new teachers into the community, we invite you to join them for breakfast 7:30 a.m. Aug. 26 in the Mauston High School Commons, 800 Grayside Ave. The Administrative Team will meet and greet you along with our new teachers in what has become an amazing tradition.
I look forward to seeing you on this wonderful day. It will help greatly in our planning if you could let us know whether or not you can attend. To RSVP, call Jenny Hagemann at 608-847-5451, ext. 6680.
Joel Heesch, Superintendent, Mauston
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)