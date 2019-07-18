The media's commonplace practice of injecting political bias into news stories is seldom more distasteful than in the July 15 Daily Register article headlined "Trump tells Dems of color to leave U.S."
The issue has nothing to do with the ethnicity or "color" of Donald Trump's detractors, but with their support of socialism and extreme far left ideology. The dishonesty of the four congresswomen involved would have received the same condemnation if they were Caucasian. The president made no reference to their color or tell them to leave. He simply suggested that if these individuals didn't like the U.S. they could leave.
Despite the political slant with which the media are obsessed, you should at least maintain some journalistic integrity, be honest and refrain from constantly playing the race card. Citizens sensitive to the role the U.S. has traditionally played in rescuing nations attacked by evil, totalitarian dictatorships, and sensitive to America's habitual support of suffering people throughout the world, know that ethnicity and religion have never been factors in these policies of rescue and support.
If every country among the community of nations acted with identical compassion and unselfishness the world would be a better, safer, happier place.
Reed Andrew, Portage
