merged letters

Wake up, people: Response to virus is way overblown
Enough already with the totalitarian response to COVID-19. We need to wake up to the fact that the response to this virus has been way overblown. The death toll, while statistically insignificant, is still a death toll, and very sad.
The problem is that everyone dying these days is attributed directly to the virus. However, whether confirmed by testing or not, if you sneeze or have a cough and then die, it’s COVID-19. If your spouse’s sister’s uncle’s third cousin had it, and you die, it’s COVID-19. You get the picture. In fact the official guidance for death certificates nowadays says that if you die without a known specific cause of death, it’s presumed to be the virus. Presumed?
I spent six years in the service protecting and defending the Constitution, not defending a tyrannical government overblowing the numbers for financial gain and to take away our freedom. Keeping sick people isolated is quarantine. Keeping healthy people from living their lives is tyranny.
This “new normal” is not normal, and never will be. The 1st Amendment guarantees freedom of assembly. The 2nd Amendment affords us the freedom and ability to ensure the 1st Amendment be honored. Wake up people.
Casey Carney, Beaver Dam
We are resilient, will rise again; be #portagestrong
2020 will forever be the year when society was crippled by the global pandemic that is COVID-19. Schools suspend in-person instruction. Sporting events, concerts and festivals have been cancelled. The very fabric of everything we knew to be “normal” has been quickly taken away by something we can’t see with the naked eye.
In these times, we have been challenged to do the impossible — to adapt faster to change than any of us were ready to. This is resilience. It is the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties. The moment that we become complacent to the needs of our communities is the moment that we have forgotten what resilience is.
It is more important now than ever for us to support our local communities. Help will not come from above. If I’ve learned anything from this pandemic, it’s that we are a collective that relies on each other to make this community resilient.
If you’re like me, then you’re looking for ways to be more helpful in this crisis. Buy from local businesses. Call and check on your neighbor. Sew face-masks for those who need them. We are not down and out — we are #portagestrong and we will rise again.
Samuel Clemmons, Portage
Wear a mask when going out; be part of the solution
Why not wear a mask every time you go out to the grocery store, pharmacy or doctor’s office? Personnel in these establishments should be wearing masks as well
If you don’t have one, they are easy to make just tying something around your face will be of some benefit to you and others in your midst.
I realize the masks may seem a bit off-putting to customers if you are a store owner but the sooner we accept this practice I think the easier it will be from both sides of the counter. Also let’s keep our distance when possible.
I think these ideas are appropriate for anybody going to any business that is still open. Some people do practice these measures but a lot of people do not. Please do your part. Be part of the solution not part of the problem.
Frank Bowen, Baraboo
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!