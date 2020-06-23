merged letters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pandemic stopped regular birthday, but this best ever

My great grandsons usually had a birthday party on the same day because their birthdays are so close together. However, this year there would be no birthday party because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, on May 23, something different happened. At 10 a.m. they heard car horns blowing up the road from their home. They ran down the driveway to see what was happening. To their surprise about 20 cars were decorated with balloons, colorful streamers, horns blowing and people waving from their car windows as they drove past the boys’ home. People were throwing paper airplanes, water balloons, silly string and shouting “happy birthday.” The highlight was four Experimental Aircraft Association—Chapter 897 airplanes that flew over their home with their wings “waving” up and down. It was absolutely awesome.

Thank you to their mom and dad, EAA Chapter 897 pilots and everyone who made this birthday one these boys will never forget.

Great-grandma, Vera Erber, Beaver Dam

Favre has taken one too many hits