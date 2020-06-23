merged letters

Pandemic stopped regular birthday, but this best ever
My great grandsons usually had a birthday party on the same day because their birthdays are so close together. However, this year there would be no birthday party because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But, on May 23, something different happened. At 10 a.m. they heard car horns blowing up the road from their home. They ran down the driveway to see what was happening. To their surprise about 20 cars were decorated with balloons, colorful streamers, horns blowing and people waving from their car windows as they drove past the boys’ home. People were throwing paper airplanes, water balloons, silly string and shouting “happy birthday.” The highlight was four Experimental Aircraft Association—Chapter 897 airplanes that flew over their home with their wings “waving” up and down. It was absolutely awesome.
Thank you to their mom and dad, EAA Chapter 897 pilots and everyone who made this birthday one these boys will never forget.
Great-grandma, Vera Erber, Beaver Dam
Favre has taken one too many hits
I see Brett Favre has compared Colin Kaepernick to Pat Tillman. He said they should both be recognized as heroes. For those that have never heard of Tillman, he was a promising young safety for the Arizona Cardinals that decided to walk away from the NFL and millions of dollars after only four seasons to go fight for his country shortly after 9/11. He was killed in Afghanistan in 2004 fighting for the country he loved.
I guess the NFL Players Association can use these comments from Favre for further proof that many former players are suffering severe brain damage from years of head trauma.
Tillman made the ultimate sacrifice of his life for the love of his country. Kaepernick made no sacrifice for the love of himself. He was a washed up quarterback and he knew it. He needed something to stay relevant. Before the hate comments start, keep in mind that Kaepernick has been paid millions by the NFL because of a lawsuit and also millions from Nike.
Maybe it’s time for a Favre memorabilia/book/jersey burning party.
Richard Kinderman,
Beaver Dam
