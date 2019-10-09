The September 2019 Dells-Delton Community Supper was a special community event because Michael Perry entertained an audience of about 250 people in the Wisconsin Dells Spring Hill gym with his humorous true-life stories after the supper. Many DDCS volunteers and other volunteers had a part in making this event possible. Char Riley deserves much credit for spearheading this enjoyable experience.
The sponsors of DDCS pay the expenses for the suppers and caterers provide meals at reduced cost or no cost. The September sponsors were Bank of Wisconsin Dells, Village of Lake Delton, and Wisconsin Dells Masons and Order of the Eastern Star. The School District of Wisconsin Dells was the caterer under the supervision of Greg Heller, school food service director.
September’s theme for the Dells-Delton community supper was “good books.” Local authors Amy Laundrie and Sharon Addy were the two community partners that represented that theme. Other community partners were Kids Korner and the Dells Clinic.
The theme for Oct. 29 DDCS will be “all creatures great and small.” Check out our Facebook page for more information.
John Torgerson, Wisconsin Dells
