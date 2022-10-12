 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Michels and Johnson are QAnon choices -- Robert Reid

Do you embrace QAnon, as Donald Trump does? Do you sincerely believe that, in addition to molesting children, Democratic politicians, celebrities and religious figures such as Pope Francis and the Dalai Lama, kill and eat their victims to extract a life-extending chemical called adrenochrome, as QAnon claims? Then you may wish to vote for Tim Michels and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.

The Trump-worshiping, multi-millionaire gubernatorial candidate Michels and the self-enriching, reality-challenged, multi-millionaire senatorial candidate Johnson, are dyed-in-the-wool Trump enablers.

If you have a warm spot in your heart for McCarthyism, the Birchers and European fascism, Michels and Johnson just may be exactly what you’re looking for to help Trump in his quest to achieve an authoritarian government.

Michels and Johnson make no bones about what they are. They’ve proudly boasted of it in their ever-present television commercials.

What we see from Michels and Johnson is precisely what we’ll get from these addled Trump acolytes.

It’s crucial that we see them for what they are and vote accordingly.

Their respective opponents are Gov. Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes.

Robert Reid, Wisconsin Dells

