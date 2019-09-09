The faculty and staff of Beaver Dam Middle School would like to publicly thank superintendent Mark DiStefano, principal Christine Ziemann, the rest of the administrative team, as well as the maintenance and custodial staff for all the behind-the-scenes work that was necessary for our school to open on time for students Sept. 3.
The news of the Aug. 22 accident, along with later revelation about the extent and seriousness of the damages, left us concerned we would be unable to start the school year as planned.
Once allowed back in the building Aug. 29, we were amazed at what we encountered; you would never know anything had happened. The outside contractors responsible for the cleanup efforts did a tremendous job.
The combined professional efforts of Next Electric, CG Schmidt, North Shore, Dirty Ducts, Perfection Property Restoration, Serve Pro, Simplex, EMC, Stanley Steamer, Quinn Construction, and Mannenbach Mechanical left not a hint of smoke odor or damage. The obvious scar to the exterior of the building and damage to the gym aside, we were otherwise able to start business as usual.
You have all done our community proud, and we thank you.
Betsy Ramsdale, Beaver Dam Education Association President, Beaver Dam
