On behalf of the Baraboo High School Athletics Department, I would like to thank Brian Pierce and the staff at Pierce's Express Market for all of the hard work, time and effort they put in to make the 2019 BHS Homecoming Steak Feed another incredible success.
Thank you to the businesses and individuals who supported the event by purchasing meals. I also appreciate the tremendous support and cooperation we get from the city of Baraboo staff.
You have free articles remaining.
Lastly, we would not have been able to serve more than 2,000 meals without all of the volunteers who worked the event, especially Pat Boyer for the weeks of work she dedicated to promoting and preparing the event. I am looking forward to doing it all again next September.
Jim Langkamp, Baraboo High School, Baraboo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)