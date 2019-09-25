My life is blessed with so many amazing people. Thank you all for being part of my journey. Your support, encouragement and love has empowered me to continue my fight for life. A huge thank you to all my family, friends, and communities that came together to make my benefit one of the most memorable days in my life. A special thanks to Samantha Gay, who amazingly championed this benefit along with her wonderful team. Many thanks to Autumn Townsend, Rick and Gladys Radcliff for organizing an awesome motorcycle ride. Bless you all.
Bryan Meyer, Rock Springs
