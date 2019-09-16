My mom used to say be careful when you point your finger because you have three pointing back at you. Perfect advice for Pat Nash’s Sept. 13 column.
Liberal values are exactly why our country’s morally bankrupt. Sixty million babies murdered since Roe vs. Wade. More murders on a weekend in Chicago than many of the senseless shootings across the country. Where’s her outrage?
You decry the Donald Trump administration but not a word of the lies from Barack Obama’s and the queen of criminal liars: Hillary Clinton. Liberals sue to have God removed from every aspect of society and then want to blame him for tragedies that happen. Liberals pervert Christian family values and call it choice, abdicating their responsibility of raising their children to the government and public schools then wonder why they have problems.
You have free articles remaining.
Two years and millions of taxpayer dollars spent on the swamp’s Russian goose chase and you still call for impeachment. Liberals and fake news have derided President Trump as no other president because you can’t accept the 2016 election results.
We need term limits for all elected positions, from dog catcher on down, but mostly America needs God leading us again.
Gary Schoppenhorst, Endeavor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)