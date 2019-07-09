Over one-half of Sauk County citizens voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election. Imagine my consternation when the Baraboo News Republic printed Pat Nash’s divisive religious attack on citizens of Baraboo and Sauk County.
The self-righteous indignation of Nash would have us believe that she alone is the most conscientious of people, perfectly positioned to lecture us on matters of morality. No, not lecture, talk down to us.
When not denying their own prejudice, leftists often quote scripture. Nash did this multiple times only to solidify what her real concern is. Hate. Anything Trump equals hate. She used the Bible to tell residents how ignorant they are for supporting Trump. It propels her and many liberals.
Barack Obama: “They get bitter, they cling to guns or religion.”
Hillary Clinton called us “deplorables,” and now Nash calls us ignorant.
“Reject Hate” signs abound on the streets of Baraboo. Let love be the loudest voice, except for Nash, who loves to hate. Nash needs to apologize to Sauk County.
After Trump's recent Orlando, Florida campaign rally, Nash emailed me.
“Must be nice to have so many adoring fans who disregard any facts whatsoever. Sorta like Hitler did.” This woman is delusional and incorrigible.
Fred Williams, Baraboo
