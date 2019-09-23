Pat Nash hit some nails on the head with factual information in her Sept. 13 column for the team of Fred Williams and Gary Schoppenhorst to read, write, send and have their letters printed in the paper four days from publishing.
I'm not going to refute all the things that were said in both their letters. I found when I try to have a discussion with Donald Trump supporters like, "How do you feel when Trump …", or "How has Trump's … affected you?", or "How does it sit with your value system when Trump …" fill in the blank with any Trump policy, practice, ethic scandals, science bashing, emoluments and the recent intelligence whistle blower, trade wars, Saudi oil defense, and destruction of clean air, water, national parks etc.
When I ask those questions, I get the Trump house line spouted by his cronies or so and so was worse or the usual comeback, "I can't think of reasons now but I have them." Never do I have a conversation with them. As Schoppenhorst wrote, "it's all finger pointing" to others who were doing the same thing, only worse.
You have free articles remaining.
Follow the money, big oil, and NRA.
Liz Miller, Merrimac
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)