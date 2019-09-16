Nearly every three months, Pat Nash rolls out her Republican voter hypocrisy opinion piece, along with the usual echo chamber of inanity about Donald Trump.
Apparently the editor is tickled pink with his writer bashing Sauk County Republican voters even though she continuously keeps repeating herself. How much longer will this be allowed to continue? Isn’t there another partisan liberal who has some new rhetoric to pass along and get paid for it?
The Sept. 4 CNN climate change town hall was an affirmation of faith for believers for the farsighted and formidable authority on climate change, former bartender Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. She of course announced the Green New Deal as the key to our salvation. Contributors tried to convince us that the skies were about to fall because of all the carbon dioxide. We can defeat this by rejecting hydrocarbons, plastic straws, outlaw meat, install expensive light bulbs, population control and spend trillions of dollars on “the existential threat” to our civilization.
You have free articles remaining.
Earth Day 1970 environmentalist Nigel Calder warned, “The threat of a new ice age must now stand alongside nuclear war as a likely source of wholesale death and misery of mankind.”
Prepare. It’s just around the corner. Maybe.
Fred Williams, Baraboo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)