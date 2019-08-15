Never have I questioned the musical tastes of my fellow citizens, but holy tone deaf, Baraboo. Mass shootings filling the evening news, schools practicing live-shooter drills, and companies putting plastic on windows to impede incoming bullets. Now there will be a new tactical weapons superstore right down the street. How ironic.
Of course, the owner of DEZ Tactical believes the issue is not the guns, it’s that people don’t know how to use them correctly. I disagree. Regarding human disassembly, semi-automatic assault rifles are doing their job accurately, rending life and limb from men, women and children in spectacular Technicolor fashion. And now, nearly every day.
We cannot blame owner Brian Zawistowski. After all, he is just an American capitalist, taking advantage of a growing market. These types of guns are perfectly legal. And human extinction has always been a great money-maker.
Finally, as one of our favorite movie characters, Hans Solo, incorrectly stated, “Hokey religions and ancient weapons are no match for a good blaster at your side, kid.”
Or as prophetically penned by John Lennon, “Happiness is a warm gun.”
Dale Glaudell, Baraboo
