New Columbia Co. buildings set good example in Portage
The city of Portage owes Columbia County a big, wet, sloppy kiss of thanks for engineering the best city beautification project that Portage has enjoyed in many decades.
The new county buildings on the canal provide a beautiful welcome to the south side of the city. The buildings are handsome structures and their landscaping is beautifully designed and maintained; the same is true of the newly renovated county courthouse in the city’s downtown area.
Then there is the building that houses the Portage Public Library just a few blocks east on Edgewater Street. It too, is a lovely building, but that edifice is surrounded by wood chips, weeds, and a few sparse bushes. Frankly, that should embarrass the city fathers.
The library serves as the community’s center, and it deserves the same careful grooming as the county lavishes on its property.
Susan Martin, Portage
