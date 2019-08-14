{{featured_button_text}}

We would like to let the community know about a new farmers’ market in the area. The Bluffview Farmers’ Market will be taking place from 4-7 p.m. on Mondays at the Center of Hope Church, S7559 U.S Highway 12. We will be there through Sept. 16. Pick up some farm fresh tomatoes, hot peppers, sweet peppers, lettuce, carrots, beets, summer squash, zucchini, cucumbers, onions, flowers, herbs and much more.

Deb Moses, Plain

