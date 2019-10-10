I'm reading the "news" in your paper from Oct. 8, it looks more like a Facebook post by an angry never-Trumper. "… the White House is finalizing a high-stakes strategy to counter the impeachment threat to President Donald Trump: Stall. Obfuscate. Attack. Repeat."
This is not reporting of the news; it belongs in the opinion column. The fact is that the House has never voted to open an impeachment inquiry. Without that first step, they have no authority to subpoena records in an attempt to find a crime. Again, it is a conviction in search of a crime.
The "whistleblower's" statements, made after talking to Adam Schiff, are contradicted by the actual transcripts of the conversation President Trump had with Ukraine's president. So they are completely irrelevant.
You have free articles remaining.
I'd like to see news that reports what happened, and let the reader decide how to characterize the actions — not making those judgments without actually even defending the opinion they are expressing.
I could similarly critique any number of "news" articles; this is but one example.
Debra Demuth, Watertown
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)