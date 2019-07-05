Many of us are concerned about what the coming effects of climate change will bring to our daily lives. More wildfires, floods, heat waves and disease are just a few of the toxic environmental disasters that are coming our way in the next 20 to 30 years.
But what about the next generation? What will young people who are now in high school be facing as they reach adulthood and have to look out on a profoundly different world? Will they be prepared to take on the issues that we are so blatantly ignoring?
Right now, we are living with a president and most of an administration that chooses to deny the climate changes that are happening to our planet. Instead, they are putting the next generation in the difficult position of having to face what they choose to ignore.
And so as David Wallace-Wells says in his book,“The Uninhabitable Earth,” “What actually lies ahead may prove even grimmer… the map of our new world will be drawn … more definitively by human hands.”
Will today’s generation have a chance to redraw that map into something more sustainable?
Nick Kelly, Baraboo
