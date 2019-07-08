Thank you to Jessica Bergin, director of the Baraboo Public Library, and the outstanding library staff who serve the needs of people of all ages in our Sauk County area.
Libraries aren’t just for books anymore. Libraries are where people without internet access come to do all the essentials of daily living that increasingly need to be done online. They are de facto community centers.
New residents with young children come for free educational programs, and to learn about Baraboo. Yes, there are books, magazines, CDs and DVDs to check out, too.
The library has fulfilled all the requests made of them by the city to get the long-awaited building expansion project approved. This includes strategic planning, surveying residents, inviting public comments on three possible architectural plans, consultation with First United Methodist Church and owners of the Al. Ringling Mansion, and soliciting advice from local as well as national library experts.
The city is now setting their capital improvement priorities for the coming year. Let’s return the library expansion to the 2021 calendar and get this project done.
Marianne Cotter, Baraboo
