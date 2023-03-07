In October, families received a letter from Aspirus informing us they would be closing their skilled nursing facility in Portage due to financial constraints, increasing costs, and lack of health care providers. We had 90 days to find a suitable home for our loved ones.

This is an extremely short time frame. Those who require higher levels of care had an even tougher time. The lack of assistance offered by Aspirus in this process was stunning. The least they could have done was treat the residents and their families with dignity and respect during this transition, but they chose not to.

I am sure every nursing home has incurred increasing costs. Other facilities have found ways to navigate financial challenges. Aspirus chose not to. They should be grateful that they had such a loving, caring staff.

The residents of this Aspirus facility were failed by this company, and the residents and their families were put under an enormous amount of stress due to the lack of professionalism and compassion shown by the people in charge. I only wish they cared about the real life consequences they caused the residents that were in their care by suddenly uprooting them from the place they called home.

Stephen Meloy, Friendship

The Mendota Marsh collection