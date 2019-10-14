There are a myriad of reasons to deny the Bug Tussel cell tower within a fragile and beautiful ecosystem intimately close to Devil’s Lake State Park, but the one that stands out the most is a statement that appears on page 9 of the Sauk County Comprehensive Guide Plan. It revolves around sustainability and Aldo Leopold’s Land Ethic. Rarely do you see something in an official document that is such a simple and wise guiding principle.
“A thing is right when it tends to preserve the integrity, stability, and beauty of the biotic community. It is wrong when it tends otherwise." – Aldo Leopold
The simple guiding question here is: Does a cell tower preserve the integrity, stability and beauty of this biotic community?
You have free articles remaining.
The answer is a simple, “No.”
This tower fails Aldo Leopold’s land ethic and therefore is wrong. I'm hoping the people who have a vote on this adhere to both the wisdom of Aldo Leopold and the wisdom of the Sauk County Guide Plan, and vote against this cell tower.
William Winchester, Baraboo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)