As we prepare for another school year, I’m excited to share about a movement I was part of last year. FACT is a youth driven advocacy movement spreading the truth about tobacco. I joined because many of my classmates now vape. My favorite part of FACT is that we get to spread information about the dangers of nicotine use through banners, notes with statistics about tobacco use, and how tobacco companies target minorities and other disparate groups. Next year, I hope to build on past successes and increase the ways FACT is involved in our school.
There are FACT groups across Wisconsin that have helped bring youth smoking rates to an all-time low of 4.7% in our state. However, there is still work to be done due to new challenges. E-cigarette use with Wisconsin teens has increased greatly. As of 2018, one in five Wisconsin teens vape.
I know we’re up to the task, but new FACT members are always needed to spread the truth about these new tobacco and nicotine products. I encourage Mauston teens to visit factmovement.org to learn more or to join. Together, we can make the next generation tobacco and nicotine free.
Mason Luehman, Mauston
