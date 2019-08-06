Our son Zach struggled for years at a brick-and-mortar school and was having trouble keeping up with his studies, despite the fact that I worked at the school and tried wherever I could to help him thrive there. My husband and I knew traditional schooling wouldn’t work for him in the long run. When we saw advertisements for K12 Inc., an online public charter school system, we decided to give it a try. We’re so happy we did.
Zach has an extreme love of dance. He has been dancing since he was 8 years old and will be starting his sixth year on the competitive dance team. The blended schedule of Zach’s online school through Wisconsin Virtual Academy allows him to be successful academically and at the same time pursue his passion for dancing. He takes part in solos, duets, and group dances, dancing five to six days a week. This summer he spent two weeks in New York on an Outstanding Dancer Scholarship. He has won many awards for dance and even received a GoTo Talent Scholarship to meet with an agent in Los Angeles.
We’re thrilled he overcame challenges to make his dreams come true. Thank you, WIVA.
Monice Knuteson, Poynette
