Outrage about ‘wokeness’ is silly

Hide your pickup trucks. Guard your appliances.

Our contrarian columnist is either running out of ideas to harrumph about, or losing his touch. Scott Frostman’s latest column, “Don’t touch my truck or gas range,” borders on the puerile. In it, he complains about some website complaining about pickup trucks. Well, this old rocker loves his pickup, too. Though I do miss the mini Cooper.

Then, Frostman whines about a report released by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (the same people who insist you have those pesky fire alarms everywhere). After some 50 years of studies, the commission says gas stoves are linked to childhood asthma. It suggests that new construction should consider not using gas stoves.

Somehow, Frostman ties this into the latest Republican outrage (another in a long line of recent social outrages), “wokeness.”

But no one can seem to define what “wokeness” is. If I’m anti-wokeness, does that make me pro-asleepness? And if that involves afternoon naps, finally there’s a Republican idea I can get behind.

Dale Glaudell, Baraboo

The Mendota Marsh collection