Local control has long been considered a bedrock principle in how we most effectively and simply govern ourselves. But some concerning trends are directly challenging this belief.

Why is our Baraboo School Board president being contacted by others from different states? Why would someone who has no personal connection attempt to influence elected officials here?

Perhaps the answer lies in the current race for three school board seats. The March 14 candidate forum was sponsored and run by the local chapter of Parents' Rights in Education, a national organization formed in Oregon in 2011. It currently has many local and state affiliates throughout the U.S. Why is it that the issues being championed by the Baraboo group and its preferred candidates in this election are identical to those being favored in every other community where a Parents' Rights in Education chapter exists? So whose ideas or issues found whom?

This election defend local control with your vote. Choose candidates who gained valuable insights and experience from having worked in this district, have children currently attending school in Baraboo or who have graduated from here. Reject the influence of outside political interest groups attempting to hijack our public schools.

Michael Scherck, Baraboo

