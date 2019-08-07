We are so fortunate to live in this area where so much quality entertainment is available for us. We recently attended the performance of “Mamma Mia!” at the Palace Theater in Wisconsin Dells.
We were amazed at the quality and talent of the performers. In my opinion, it was as good as the same show we saw on Broadway in New York City.
You can enjoy just the show or attend early and have a delectable meal beforehand.
Mary Jane Hanson, Baraboo
