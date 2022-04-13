 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Parents can be involved in school -- Judy Stamnes

  • 0

As a 32-year veteran of the elementary school classroom, I totally agree that parents should know what their children are being taught. Here are some suggestions:

At the beginning of the school year, "Back to School Night" is held. Attend. The teacher will explain all subjects being taught.

At the end of the first quarter, parent-teacher conferences are held. Attend. Teachers will be happy to work around your work schedule, and this is one on one time for you to ask any questions you may have.

At the end of the school year, an open house is held. Attend. You will see students' work displayed.

If you have questions at any time, contact the teacher. If your concern is not adequately addressed, contact the principal. And monitor your child's homework more than just asking if it is finished.

Judy Stamnes, Juneau

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News