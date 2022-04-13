Parents can be involved in school -- Judy Stamnes

As a 32-year veteran of the elementary school classroom, I totally agree that parents should know what their children are being taught. Here are some suggestions:

At the beginning of the school year, "Back to School Night" is held. Attend. The teacher will explain all subjects being taught.

At the end of the first quarter, parent-teacher conferences are held. Attend. Teachers will be happy to work around your work schedule, and this is one on one time for you to ask any questions you may have.

At the end of the school year, an open house is held. Attend. You will see students' work displayed.

If you have questions at any time, contact the teacher. If your concern is not adequately addressed, contact the principal. And monitor your child's homework more than just asking if it is finished.

Judy Stamnes, Juneau