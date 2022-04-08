Parents must know what schools teach -- Katie Ederer

Parents have always been the primary teachers of their children. This is something that has never changed and never should change.

As parents, we have the right and responsibility to know what our kids are being exposed to in school. If you handed some of the books in our children's school libraries to your neighbor’s kid, you might be accused of being a child predator. As parents, it is our responsibility to demand these books be removed from school libraries.

Given the direction of today’s schools, we must take back our children’s education -- and we must do it now. We need to encourage and support the good teachers and, if we must, remove the teachers, staff and administrators working against our desires for our children.

This insanity of doing what makes you feel good -- even if it has no semblance of morality or normalcy -- has to stop. It is time to let our minds once again rule over our emotions. And if what we are seeing in our schools is actually coming from the minds of those running them, it’s time to change them.

We can't have wishful thinking that this is not happening here. It is.

Katie Ederer, Baraboo