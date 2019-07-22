Congratulations to Columbia County and everyone else who had anything to do with the new landing facility on Highway 44 Park Lake. Beautiful landing, parking lot, and especially the handicapped access kayak launch. It is a nice addition to the existing handicapped fishing areas on the lake. Well done.
Maybe someday Swan Lake will figure out how to share its lake and facilities in the form of better public and handicapped access.
Ken Youra, Pardeeville
