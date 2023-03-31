As a member of the graduating class of 2020 from Baraboo High School, I witnessed a plethora of deplorable policies as they were forced upon myself and my classmates, all in the name of “safety.”

My four years of rigorous coursework and preparation culminated in a drive-through pickup of my diploma. With the 20/20 vision that hindsight grants us, it is clear these policies were implemented due to ulterior motives. As I challenged myself in my classes and extracurriculars, I saw my peers stumble, or if they were lucky, barely skirt by thanks to the ineptitude of the district to ensure proficiency in reading and math. The current Baraboo School Board members need to be held accountable for their choices, and the only way to do that is to remove them.