Unfortunately, many of us don’t think much about the elections unless it is a presidential election. Truthfully we can make the biggest impact on the direction of our community and country through the local elections.

At this time we need to make an impact. We need to turn out at the polls and vote for the health and well-being of our future. To start with, we need to vote for a change in our Baraboo School Board. Currently our school board is happy to allow chaos to continue in our schools. Much of the school board and administration and some select teachers are more concerned about so-called equity and not hurting children’s feelings. They'd rather focus on diversity than learning.

One Baraboo School Board candidate, Steve Paske, is passionate about the future of our country and the future or our schools and children. I know some try to paint him as something he is not. In truth, Paske stands for getting back to basics in school. He stands for kids being held responsible for their behavior, he stands for teachers having classrooms they can teach lessons in and he stands for teaching reading, writing and arithmetic.

I know I will be voting for Paske.

Katie Ederer, Baraboo

