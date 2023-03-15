I am writing to publicly thank Steve Paske for running for the Baraboo School Board.

Paske has the courage to step out and say what many in the district think but won’t say out loud. Voting for Paske and only Paske on April 4 will position him to win a seat and be a voice for real, positive change in the district that gets us back to the basics in education.

I feel the other challengers and incumbents offer no real opportunities for change. I don’t believe they have the will to put an end to the groupthink that has rendered the current School Board ineffective. That is a detriment to the district’s students and so I will not be voting for any of them.

Bob Wood, Baraboo

